Soldiers in Niger say president overthrown

Nigerien officer appears on television, says armed forces 'have decided to put an end to the regime'

Soldiers said that Niger’s government had been overthrown on Wednesday, following a coup that has seen President Mohamed Bazoum taken prisoner.

Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane appeared on television with an entourage of uniformed soldiers, claiming that the country’s security forces “have decided to put an end to the regime.”

He blamed “continued deterioration of the security situation, poor economic and social governance” under Bazoum as the reason for the coup.

All borders are closed, and a curfew instated from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. local time.

The ruling coalition released a statement saying that “certain elements of the presidential guard sequestered the president,” calling them “suicidal and anti-republican.”

Earlier, supporters of the president rallied to his residence, but they were pushed back by members of his presidential guard.

The coup drew international condemnation, including by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I spoke with President Bazoum earlier this morning,” he said, “and made clear that the United States resolutely supports him as the democratically elected president of Niger. We call for his immediate release.”

He added that US aid to the West African country depends on "democratic governance."

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and African Union both blasted the development.

France, the former colonial power in control of Niger, also voiced its opposition to the removal of Bazoum. Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said her government “strongly condemns any attempt to seize power by force and joins the calls of the African Union and ECOWAS to restore the integrity of Niger's democratic institutions.”