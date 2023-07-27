Israel’s FM Cohen signs framework agreement with Ivory Coast

'Both of our countries face the threat of terrorism, especially the spread of Hezbollah, Iran's terrorist arm,' said Cohen

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday during a diplomatic visit to the Ivory Coast in West Africa signed a framework agreement in the fields of agriculture, water and technology.

He also met with the country’s Vice President Tiémoko Meyliet Koné, Prime Minister Patrick Achi and Foreign Minister Kandia Camara.

"Both of our countries face the threat of terrorism, especially the spread of Hezbollah, Iran's terrorist arm. In my talks with senior government officials in the Ivory Coast, we agreed to share Israeli knowledge on legal, financial and intelligence issues. We also operate in the field of international aid, with Israel providing the latest of our knowledge in the fields of agriculture for the benefit of the people of the Ivory Coast,” Cohen said.

“The economic forum that I opened with the Israeli business delegation will greatly contribute to increasing trade between the two countries,” he added.

The Minister led a business delegation of a variety of Israeli companies in the fields of cyber, agriculture and energy to the Israel-Ivory Coast Economic Forum. Earlier on Wednesday, he visited Ghana, where he met with President Nana Akufo-Addo and opened the first Israel-Ghana business forum.