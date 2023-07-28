Russia’s ‘exiled’ Wagner boss hails Niger coup, touts services

While Yevgeny Prigozhin does not claim involvement in the coup, he describes it as a long overdue moment of liberation from Western colonialism

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the “exiled” leader of the mercenary Wagner group who remains active despite leading a failed mutiny against Russia’s army last month, has hailed Niger’s military coup as good news and offered his services to bring order.

According to a voice message on Telegram channels associated with Wagner, while Prigozhin did not claim involvement in the coup, he described it as a long overdue moment of liberation from Western colonialism and seemed to make a pitch for his fighters to help keep order.

"What happened in Niger is nothing other than the struggle of the people of Niger with their colonizers. With colonists who are trying to foist their rules of life on them and their conditions and keep them in the state that Africa was in hundreds of years ago," said the message posted on Thursday.

The country – one of the poorest in the world but which also holds some of its biggest uranium deposits – declared full independence from former colonial ruler France in 1960.

Reuters was not able to confirm with certainty that the voice on the message was indeed the Wagner chief.

In a separate video released earlier this month, he was also heard telling his men in Belarus that they should gather their strength for a "new journey to Africa.”

"Thousands of Wagner fighters are capable of bringing order and of destroying terrorists and of not allowing them to harm the local populations of these states," he said.

The voice message and video were the latest signs that Wagner remains active in Africa, where they still have security contracts in some countries like Central African Republic, Mali, and Sudan.

Niger's putschists on Friday named an army general as the new leader of the unstable jihadist-hit nation and warned against any foreign military intervention.