South Africa’s president urges Putin to resume Ukraine grain deal

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian president offered free supplies to six African nations

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday evening urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume the Black Sea grain deal.

According to the Kremlin readout of the meeting between the Russian leader and his African counterparts dedicated to "Ukrainian issues," Ramaphosa told Putin that African leaders didn’t come to Russia to ask for “gifts.” Earlier on Thursday, the Russian president offered free supplies of 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grain to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea during a two-day Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg.

“We didn’t come here to ask for some ‘gifts’. Of course, we understand that you, out of generosity, have decided to donate grain to some African countries that are facing certain difficulties, but this is not our main goal here. It is not our main task to achieve some kind of supplies of this nature,” said Ramaphosa.

He added that African countries asked Russia to resume participation in the grain deal and talked about the need to "open the Black Sea" so that it "was open to world markets."

As part of the grain deal, which expired on July 17 and wasn’t prolonged due to Moscow’s refusal, Ukraine exported about 33 million tons of food. The suspension of the grain deal has already led to an increase in grain prices, which is particularly damaging for African nations.