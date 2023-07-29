EU suspends security cooperation with Niger after military coup

EU will also end all budgetary aid

The European Union announced on Saturday it was suspending security cooperation with Niger and wouldn’t recognize the military council that ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum earlier this week.

"The European Union does not recognise and will not recognise the authorities from the putsch in Niger," the bloc's chief diplomat Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"All cooperation in the security field is suspended indefinitely with immediate effect" in addition to the end to budgetary aid, he added.

Leaders of the coup on Friday declared General Abdourahamane Tiani as the new head of state. He led Niger's presidential guard since 2011.

The guard had detained democratically elected Bazoum and confined him to his official residence in the capital Niamey on Wednesday, in the latest coup to strike Africa's Sahel region. Bazoum "remains the only legitimate president of Niger", the EU statement said, calling for his immediate release and holding the coup leaders to account for the safety of him and his family. Borrell added the EU was ready to support future decisions taken by West Africa's regional bloc, "including the adoption of sanctions."