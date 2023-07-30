The Economic Community of West African States is meeting later in the day over the situation in Niamey, with a range of sanctions in its arsenal

France released a warning Sunday over protests outside its embassy in Niamey, following a coup in Niger. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was also scheduled to meet later in the day over the situation.

"Should anyone attack French nationals, the army, diplomats and French interests, they will see France respond in an immediate and intractable manner," the French president's office said in a statement, adding “any attack against France and its interests" will not be tolerated.

"France also supports all regional initiatives" aimed at "restoring constitutional order" and the return of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, the French statement continued.

(AP Photo/Sam Mednick) Nigeriens holding a Russian flag and placards participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger

Niger's elected president was detained by the presidential guard since Wednesday and its chief, General Abdourahamane Tiani, declared himself the new head of state. The military man said it was a response to "the degradation of the security situation.”

Thousands of pro-junta protesters gathered Sunday outside the French embassy in Niamey and some tried to enter the building, according to AFP. The demonstrators also shouted "long live Russia", "long live Putin" and "down with France".

Wagner chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, hailed the Niger coup as good news, adding it was a long overdue moment of liberation from Western colonialism, and seemed to make a pitch for his fighters to help keep order.

Former colonial ruler France and the European Union suspended security cooperation and financial aid, while the United States warned that the coup threatened “years of successful cooperation and hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance".

Niger junta member Amadou Abdramane said Saturday evening that the ECOWAS summit's aim was to "approve a plan of aggression against Niger, in the form of an imminent military intervention in Niamey.”

Abdramane added that the action would be "in cooperation with African countries who are not members of the regional body and certain Western nations.”