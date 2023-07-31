Junta accuses France of wanting to intervene following Niger coup

Anti-French sentiment is running high in the former colony, as a renewed diplomatic battleground emerges

Tensions escalated on Monday in coup stricken Niger, with the junta accusing France of wanting to “intervene militarily,” the Germans becoming the latest to suspend financial aid, and the Russians calling for “restraint.”

"In its search for ways and means to intervene militarily in Niger, France with the complicity of some Nigeriens, held a meeting with the chief of staff of the Nigerien national guard to obtain the necessary political and military authorization needed," said a putschist statement.

The putschists also accused the security services of an unnamed Western embassy of firing teargas on Sunday at a group of pro-coup demonstrators that, among other things, were chanting "long live Russia" and "long live Putin" in the capital Niamey. The group said six people were hospitalized.

Anti-French sentiment runs high as a renewed diplomatic battleground emerges in the former colony, and Eastern influence has grown with encroachments by Russia and China. France’s President Emmanuel Macron didn’t seem to quell the flames when he said "immediate" action would be taken if French interests were harmed.

African leaders, organized in a regional economic group, gave the junta in Niger one week from Sunday to cede power or face the possible use of force, and slapped financial sanctions. The European Union would also "quickly and resolutely" apply the decision of the West African bloc ECOWAS, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement, and joined France in placing all responsibility on the putschists.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday asked all sides to exercise restraint in Niger, saying "we call for the rapid restoration of the rule of law in the country and for restraint from all parties so that this doesn't result in human casualties.”