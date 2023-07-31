Israeli abducted in Ethiopia released, will return home on Tuesday

A ransom of several million shekels had initially been demanded by the kidnappers, who later revised their demands

Vodu Adebabai, 79, the Israeli kidnapped in Ethiopia about three weeks ago has been released and is expected to return to Israel on Tuesday.

The man was rescued in recent hours by a special force after a chase and a shootout with the kidnappers. Adebabai is now in the city of Gondar, where he met his children.

Israeli MP Pnina Tamano-Shata contacted an Ethiopian-Israeli businessman, who is linked to special and secret forces in Ethiopia and asked for his help in freeing the man. Using technological means, the special forces were able to locate the kidnappers.

A ransom of several million shekels had initially been demanded by the kidnappers, who later revised their demands. In mid-July they asked for 33,000 shekels in exchange for the release of the Israeli, who had traveled to Ethiopia to receive medical treatment.