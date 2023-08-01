The West African junta-led governments, including Guinea, release harsh responses to Nigeria-led ECOWAS' ultimatum for Niamey

Burkina Faso and Mali warned a military intervention in Niger to restore its elected president Mohamed Bazoum, overthrown by a coup, would be considered "a declaration of war” against the two countries, according to a joint statement issued Monday night.

"Any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali,” said the two junta-led governments, in response to other West African leaders threatening to use "force" if Bazoum wasn’t reinstated.

The two countries "warn that any military intervention against Niger would lead to the withdrawal of Burkina Faso and Mali from ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States], as well as the adoption of self-defense measures in support of the armed forces and people of Niger".

Then warned “of the disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger, which could destabilize the entire region,” as such they refused the "illegal, illegitimate and inhumane sanctions against the people and authorities of Niger.”

In a separate statement, the junta-led Guinea also expressed “its disagreement with the sanctions taken by ECOWAS, including military intervention" and "has decided not to apply these sanctions, which it considers illegitimate and inhumane.”

The leaders of ECOWAS gave Sunday the military junta in Niger a one-week ultimatum from for a "full return to constitutional order,” stating that they would not rule out the "use of force" if this did not happen. The wider 55-member African Union issued a 15-day ultimatum to reinstall the democratically elected government.

ECOWAS also decided to "suspend all commercial and financial transactions" between its member states and Niger, and to freeze the assets of military officials involved in the coup. The U.S. and the EU, as well as some of its individual member states, made similar declarations.