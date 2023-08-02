West Africa bloc says military intervention in Niger ‘last resort’

Nigeria cut its electricity supplies to put more pressure on the coup leaders in Niamey, which depends on Abuja for 70 percent of its power

West Africa’s regional bloc on Wednesday said military intervention in junta-ruled Niger was “the last resort,” as Nigeria cut its electricity supplies to put more pressure on the country’s coup leaders.

Military chiefs from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were meeting to frame a response, and a delegation was in Niger for negotiations – a week after a coup shook the fragile nation and prompted ex-colonial power France to evacuate its citizens.

Days prior, ECOWAS leaders imposed trade and financial sanctions and gave the junta leaders a week to reinstate Niger's democratically elected president or face the potential use of force.

"(The) military option is the very last option on the table, the last resort, but we have to prepare for the eventuality," said Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace, and security.

An ECOWAS team headed by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar was in Niger to "negotiate,” added Musah.

The current chair of ECOWAS is Nigeria, West Africa's military and economic superpower. It has vowed to take a firm line against coups that have proliferated across the region since 2020, most of them the outcome of a bloody jihadist insurgency.

A source in Niamey's power company said Abuja had cut off its electricity supply to its neighbor as a result of the sanctions. Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, depends on Nigeria for 70 percent of its power.

Junta-ruled Mali and Burkina Faso have warned that any military intervention in their neighbor would be tantamount to a "declaration of war" against them.