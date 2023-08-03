US orders partial evacuation of Niger embassy

'Military option is the very last option on the table, the last resort, but we have to prepare for the eventuality, says ECOWAS official

The US State Department ordered some of its embassy staff in Niger to be evacuated on Wednesday, in response to a coup last week that has left the country increasingly marginalized in the international arena.

A travel advisory for Niger said that those told to leave included “non-emergency US government employees and eligible family members,” with Americans warned “not to travel to Niger.”

The advisory did not call for all US citizens to leave the country, unlike France, the former colonial power, and other European countries that have organized flights for their citizens to leave the country.

The embassy has suspended usual services, and is only able to provide emergency assistance to US citizens in Niger.”

The US has also not suspended aid after the overthrow of former president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, when he was detained by members of his own presidential guard.

The Economic Organization of West African States imposed sanctions after the coup. Mali and Burkina Faso, two member countries which underwent similar regime changes in recent years, said that a military intervention would amount to an act of war against them as well.

General Abdourahamane Tiani, the new leader, meanwhile rejected the sanctions. He assured that the regime change was necessary in light of a deteriorating security situation.

“We refuse any interference in the internal affairs of Niger,” he warned

“Military option is the very last option on the table, the last resort, but we have to prepare for the eventuality," said Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and security.

Niger currently houses some 1,000 US military personnel, as well as more from other countries battling jihadist insurgencies.