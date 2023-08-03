U.S. President also called for the 'preservation of Niger's hard-earned democracy'

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Thursday for the immediate release of Niger's elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted following last week's military coup.

"I call for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, and for the preservation of Niger's hard-earned democracy," Biden said in a statement.

Bazoum was detained by members of his own presidential guard. Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Bazoum and made it "clear that the United States resolutely supports him as the democratically elected president of Niger."

On Wednesday evening, the U.S. State Department ordered some of its embassy staff in Niger to be evacuated. The embassy has suspended usual services, and is only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Niger.

In the meantime, hundreds of people backing the coup gathered for a mass rally in the capital Niamey with some brandishing giant Russian flags, AFP journalists said.

The demonstrators converged at Independence Square in the heart of the city, following a call by a coalition of civil society associations on a day marking the country's 1960 independence from France.