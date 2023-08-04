Niger ends military pact with France

'Faced with France's careless attitude and its reaction to the situation,' the junta 'decided to scrap the cooperation agreements'

Niger’s ruling junta said it would end the country’s military pact with France on Thursday, a week after a coup overthrew former president Mohamed Bazoum.

“Faced with France's careless attitude and its reaction to the situation,” one of the leaders said, the "National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland decided to scrap the cooperation agreements in the field of security and defense with this state."

The ruling junta also “terminated” Niger’s ambassadorial missions to France, Nigeria, Togo and the US, according to a televised statement.

Regarding the threat of a military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the junta said it would retaliate in “an immediate and unannounced” manner.