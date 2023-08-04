Bazoum says he is 'just one of hundreds of citizens who have been arbitrarily and illegally imprisoned'

The imprisoned president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, wrote an appeal to the international community to save his country, published by The Washington Post early Friday.

“I write this as a hostage,” he said, adding that he is “just one of hundreds of citizens who have been arbitrarily and illegally imprisoned.”

Bazoum is believed to be held in the presidential palace along with his family since July 26, when a faction of military officials, including his own personal guard, detained him and overthrew his government.

If the coup succeeds, he said, the consequences for Niger, the region and the world will be “devastating.”

He blamed the military junta for spreading a false narrative, after they claimed the deteriorating security situation in the country necessitated a regime change.

Bazoum cited the lack of attacks in the past two years by Boko Haram in the southern part of the country, adding that refugees are returning to their homes. Since 2021, he also touted the lack of attacks in northern regions.

Despite difficulty during Covid-19, Niger's economy has rebound, growing nearly 8 percent last year, he said.

This stability is in stark contrast to Burkina Faso and Mali, two countries that have had similar coups recently. Both vocally supported the putsch in Niger, warning that any foreign intervention would amount to a declaration of war against them.

“Our government came to power through a democratic election in 2021,” he said. “Any attempt to overthrow a lawful government must be opposed, and we appreciate the strong and unequivocal condemnations of this cynical effort to undermine the remarkable progress Niger has made under democracy.”

Bazoum warned that the coup leaders had extended an “open invitation” to Russia and the Wagner Group paramilitary force, meaning the entire Sahel region could fall to Russian influence. This comes as pro-junta demonstrators have been heard chanting pro-Russian slogans.

He thanked the steadfast support from the US, European countries, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). ECOWAS imposed significant sanctions on Niger following the coup, with Western powers suspending aid that makes up 40 percent of the national budget, according to Bazoum.

“In our hour of need,” he pleaded, “I call on the US government and the entire international community to help us restore our constitutional order.”