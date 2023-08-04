Israelis in northern Ethiopia advised to stay home amid violent clashes

Ethiopia's federal government on Friday declared a 'state of emergency' following an escalation of violence in the northern region of Amhara

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Friday advised Israelis in Ethiopia’s northern region of Amhara and namely in the city of Gondar to stay home as the state of emergency was declared in the area.

The ministry also issued a travel warning urging Israelis not to visit the country.

"In light of several violent clashes that took place in the last few days in Gondar district between armed local groups and the federal security forces, the roads to and from Gondar were blocked and even the Gondar airport was closed," the ministry's statement said.

"Israelis staying in the districts of Gondar, Volo and Jojam are asked to stay at home, take care of their availability on mobile phones, take maximum precautions and contact and update about their situation through the Israeli Embassy in Addis or through the situation room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the travel recommendations said.

“It is also recommended to avoid traveling to Amhara district and neighboring cities in the district,” the ministry added. “Israelis who are planning to go to Ethiopia in general and the areas mentioned above in particular in the near future, are asked to consider their arrival and update themselves through the media and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website before leaving until the situation is clarified."

Ethiopia's federal government on Friday declared a "state of emergency" following an escalation of violence in the northern region of Amhara, the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

"It has become necessary to declare a state of emergency as a situation has emerged where it has become difficult to control this unacceptable movement under current law," it said in a statement posted on social media.

Clashes in Amhara between the national army and local fighters have escalated in recent weeks, prompting travel warnings from foreign governments and the cancellation of flights by the national carrier Ethiopian Airlines. Tensions have been rising since April when the federal government announced it was dismantling regional forces including in Amhara, where nationalists felt the move would weaken Ethiopia's second most populous region.