Rights group urges U.S. to stem ‘atrocities’ in Sudan’s Darfur region

Human Rights Watch on Friday urged the United States to stem "ongoing atrocities" in Sudan's Darfur region as it holds the presidency of the UN Security Council during August.

"The world should not stand by as town after town in West Darfur is burned to the ground, sending tens of thousands of civilians fleeing for their lives," said HRW executive director Tirana Hassan. "The United States government needs to put words into action and ensure that the UN Security Council finally acts to protect civilians and to hold those responsible for the atrocities to account."

Sudan's regular army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has been locked in a war with his former deputy, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, since April 15. The fighting – concentrated in the capital Khartoum and the western region of Darfur – has killed over 3,900 people and displaced more than 3.3 million, according to the United Nations.

The U.S. must "ensure that the Council takes robust measures to stem ongoing atrocities in Darfur, including by imposing targeted sanctions against those responsible for ongoing abuses,” Hassan continued, saying there had been "repeated deliberate attacks on civilians, most by RSF forces and allied Arab militia targeting the ethnic Masalit population.”

Darfur is home to around a quarter of Sudan's 48 million people. The RSF traces its origins to the Janjaweed militia, which was unleashed against ethnic minority villages suspected of supporting a rebellion in Darfur in the early 2000s.

That conflict killed more than 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million, the UN estimates. Atrocities committed during the conflict led the International Criminal Court to charge then-dictator Omar al-Bashir with offenses including genocide.