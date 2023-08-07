Niger's coup leaders close air space in anticipation of attack

Military intervention 'is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighboring countries'

Niger closed its airspace overnight between Sunday and Monday, part of the military junta’s anticipation for a deadline imposed by the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS) ahead of a possible military intervention.

Any infractions would be met with an “energetic and immediate response,” the Niger coup leaders said.

The important West African organization last week demanded the release of former president Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown and detained on July 26 by his own guard.

“Faced with the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighboring countries, Niger's airspace is closed from this day on Sunday,” a statement by the junta said.