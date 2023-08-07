Germany, Italy urge diplomacy as military alliance deadline looms

'We hope that these (mediation) efforts will ultimately lead to success' says a German foreign ministry spokesperson, regarding the military junta in Niamey

With a military alliance deadline looming for Niger’s coup leaders, Italy and Germany called on Monday for a time extension to an ultimatum imposed on the junta to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

"The only path is a diplomatic one," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told La Stampa newspaper.

"I hope that the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which expired last night at midnight, will be extended today," Tajani added. "A solution must be found. It's not set that there is no way other than war."

CLAUDIO PERI / ANSA / AFP Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani (R), welcomes people from different nationalities after a special flight arranged by the Italian Government landed from Niger at Ciampino military airport.

Germany's foreign ministry echoed the calls for a diplomatic solution, saying "we support ECOWAS in its mediation efforts, which are still ongoing.”

The ministry spokesperson stressed that the ECOWAS deadline expiry did not automatically mean there would be military action, adding "we hope that these (mediation) efforts will ultimately lead to success and that constitutional order will be restored in Niger."

(AP Photo/ Chinedu Asadu) The defense chiefs from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries excluding Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea and Niger, pose for a group photo during their extraordinary meeting in Abuja, Nigeria.

"We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them (the military) that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done," ECOWAS commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah said at the time, but warned that "all the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out."

Niger closed its airspace overnight, between Sunday and Monday, as the military junta prepared for a possible military intervention. The coup leaders stated any infractions would be met with an “energetic and immediate response.”

Bazoum wrote an appeal to the international community to save his country, published by The Washington Post on Friday, saying he is “just one of hundreds of citizens who have been arbitrarily and illegally imprisoned.”