U.S. envoy Nuland warns Niger of dangers 'when Wagner is invited in'

The high ranking American diplomat says 'a number of options' to exit the crisis and restore Niger’s relationship with the United States were offered

The second highest ranking U.S. diplomat Victoria Nuland met Niger’s junta leaders on a secret visit Monday, as an effort to reverse the coup that overthrew the West African country’s elected government on July 26.

Nuland was not able to meet with Niger's self-proclaimed new leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, or the detained elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, but held talks with military chiefs for more than two hours.

The meeting came after the expiration of a deadline set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which gave an ultimatum to reinstate Bazoum by Sunday or risk military intervention. According to the U.S. envoy, there was no headway.

Before her departure, Nuland told reporters that the coup leaders were offered "a number of options" to exit the crisis, which would restore Niger’s relationship with the United States that suspended its aid, like many other Western countries.

"I would not say that we were in any way taken up on that offer," she said.

Nuland said she also warned Niger against bringing in Russia's Wagner mercenaries, citing “the risks to their sovereignty when Wagner is invited in.”

In the meantime, a source close to ECOWAS told AFP that an immediate military intervention to restore Bazoum was not envisaged at this stage, adding dialogue still appeared open. The 15-nation West African bloc scheduled a summit on Thursday, reconvening its own diplomatic push on the crisis, a sentiment shared with the U.S. and other Western nations.

"Diplomacy is certainly the preferred way of resolving this situation," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told French Radio RFI on Monday. "It is ECOWAS' current approach. It is our approach."