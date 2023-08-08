Blinken warns of Russia’s Wagner Group taking advantage in Niger

Wagner has partnered with African nations, including junta-ruled Mali, leading to accusations of abuses by rights groups and Western governments

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday warned of Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group of taking advantage of instability in coup-hit Niger, whose neighbor Mali has become a Kremlin partner.

In an interview with BBC News, Blinken doubted that Wagner – which staged a rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June – plotted the July coup and ousting of Western ally President Mohamed Bazoum.

"I think what happened and what continues to happen in Niger was not instigated by Russia or by Wagner," Blinken, according to a transcript released by the State Department. "But to the extent that they try to take advantage of it – and we see a repeat of what's happened in other countries, where they've brought nothing but bad things in their wake – that wouldn't be good.”

"Every single place that this group, Wagner Group, has gone, death, destruction, and exploitation have followed,” he added.

Wagner has partnered with African nations including Mali and the Central African Republic, leading to wide accusations of abuses by rights groups and Western governments.

Junta-ruled Mali has become the rare country to shift toward Russia diplomatically during the Ukraine war, in which Wagner has fought ruthlessly. Mali and Burkina Faso – whose military leaders have also been accused of ties with Wagner – have sent envoys to Niger in solidarity with the coup leaders.

Niger has been the key base for U.S. and French anti-jihadist operations in the Sahel, even more so with the withdrawal of French and other international forces from Mali. Earlier this week, Blinken's acting deputy, Victoria Nuland, visited Niger and said the military leadership understood the "risks" of partnering with Wagner.