Foreign Ministry considers evacuating Israelis from northern Ethiopia to capital

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced it is examining options for evacuating Israelis from the besieged northern region of Ethiopia to the capital of Addis Ababa amid the ongoing escalation of violence.

According to the ministry’s statement, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen “directed the relevant officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to examine the possibility of evacuating Israelis entitled to it from the Gondar area in the north of the country, where most of them are besieged, to the capital Addis Ababa.” So far the ministry made contact with 236 Israelis, while 39 Israelis are still defined as “out of touch.”

"No Israeli will be left behind, I have ordered all the officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to contact any Israeli who needs our help and for this purpose we are promoting practical assistance programs on the ground, among other things, the possibility of evacuation to the capital Addis Ababa, where the situation is defined as peaceful and under full security control of the authorities,” Cohen said.

“I am holding a consultation with the Prime Minister and in cooperation with the National Assembly we are working towards a quick solution for the benefit of all Israelis and those entitled to aliyah, through political channels with the Ethiopian authorities and in the international arena. We spare no effort to ensure the safety of all besieged Israelis and Jews," he added.

Since the outbreak of fighting in the north of Ethiopia, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has been conducting urgent situation assessments in order to ensure the safety of all Israelis and those entitled to immigration to Israel from the region. Last week, a state of emergency was declared in the northern region of Amhara, where the city of Gondar is located.

The Israeli embassy in Ethiopia, the situation center and the department for Israelis abroad are in contact with the besieged families and are working in coordination with Ethiopian authorities “to find a solution for the Israelis who need assistance in the tension zone.”