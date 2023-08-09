U.S. says ‘greatly worried’ about health and safety of Niger’s detained president

Niger's Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou recently said that Bazoum was being held with his wife and son without electricity or water

Washington said on Wednesday is was concerned about the health and “personal safety” of Niger’s detained president Mohamed Bazoum and his family.

Niger's Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou recently said that Bazoum was being held with his wife and son without electricity or water. The U.S. statement comes shortly after Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the ousted leader on the phone.

"We are greatly worried about his health and his personal safety and the personal safety of his family," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"As time goes on, as he's held in isolation, it's a situation that is of growing concern to us," he added.

Miller declined to share details from Blinken's call, which took place late Tuesday U.S. time, on the condition of Bazoum, who was detained during a July 26 takeover by the military. However, the spokesman said that health concerns were one reason why Blinken's acting deputy, Victoria Nuland, sought unsuccessfully to see Bazoum during her unannounced visit to Niger on Monday.