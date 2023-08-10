ECOWAS ordered the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to 'restore constitutional order' in Niger

Niger’s junta told U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland during her visit last week that they would kill ousted president Mohamed Bazoum in case of any military intervention attempt by regional countries, a report said on Thursday,

Two Western officials on condition of anonymity told AP about the threat voiced by representatives of the junta who met with Nuland. The top U.S. diplomat was denied access to the president, who was detained by his military guard following a coup.

The report comes as the commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday ordered the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to “restore constitutional order” in Niger. Earlier in the day, the UN joined the U.S. in voicing their concerns about the health of Bazoum who is reportedly being held together with his family without water or electricity.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1689672426685177858 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said it was “greatly worried” about the health and safety of the detained leader.

"As time goes on, as he's held in isolation, it's a situation that is of growing concern to us," the department’s spokesman added.