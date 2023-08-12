Niger’s new military rulers buoyant about retaining power

Meanwhile Niger's detained Mohamed Bazoum was seen by his doctor on Saturday, his entourage said amid mounting concern for his condition

The leaders of the military takeover in Niger remained defiant this weekend, reports said, citing local sources close to the junta. Niger’s new military rulers are said to be confident that disarray among regional opponents and a wave of popular mobilization at home will allow them to keep power for the indefinite future.

The junta was not open to negotiations with regional countries unless it is recognized as Niger’s new leaders, according to a communications official who spoke to the Associated Press.

An analyst told The Guardian that Abdourahamane Tchiani, who leads the new regime, and his fellow senior officers had been underestimated by observers in the region and further afield.

“Unlike other recent coups, these are high-level officers, men in their 60s, with lots of experience and including some who are really well trained. They don’t hold all the cards right now, but certainly hold a lot of them,” Corinne Dufka was quoted as saying. “Everyone I speak to in Niger says the train has left the station and Bazoum is not coming back.”

Meanwhile Niger's detained Mohamed Bazoum was seen by his doctor on Saturday, his entourage said amid mounting concern for his condition.

Bazoum, 63, was toppled on July 26 by his presidential guard, which has since held him and his family at his official Niamey residence.

The European Union, the African Union and the United Nations joined others in sounding the alarm for Bazoum on Friday after reports described worsening detention conditions.