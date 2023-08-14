Niger's junta to prosecute ousted president for 'high treason'

Bazoum will be tried for 'high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger'

The military junta behind the coup in Niger said on Sunday that it intended to put former president Mohamed Bazoum on trial for treason.

The new government plans to “prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international bodies for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger," said Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane.

This comes amid high tensions with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Western powers, which demand Bazoum is reinstated. ECOWAS has imposed sanctions, which the junta called "illegal, inhumane and humiliating."

The junta has warned against any military intervention, which ECOWAS has threatened after Niger became the latest country in its organization to fall to a military coup, following Mali and Burkina Faso. Niger’s new rulers have also threatened to kill Bazoum if faced with an invasion. Mali and Burkina Faso have also warned that any military action would be considered an act of war against them, as well.

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland visited Niger last week, meeting with leaders of the new regime. She did not, despite her wishes, meet the de facto leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, or Bazoum.

The upheaval threatens to destabilize the region further, faced with a threat of various Islamist groups and the growing influence of the Russian Wagner paramilitary group.