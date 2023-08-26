Niger junta orders French ambassador to leave within 48 hours

Paris said 'The putschists do not have the authority to make this request'

Niger's military rulers, who seized control of the government in July, gave the French ambassador 48 hours to leave the country, Niamey's foreign ministry said in a statement Friday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695154392188572127 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Relations between the new regime in Niamey and several Western powers, as well as the West African bloc ECOWAS, have deteriorated since the coup on July 26.

France's government quickly rejected the order against its ambassador, repeating that it did not recognize the military rulers' authority.

The French foreign ministry stated that "The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador's approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities."

Also Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the French military base in Niamey, threatening to storm the facility if troops don't depart the West African nation within a week.

The ultimatum against the French envoy comes days after ECOWAS threatened military action to reverse last month's coup, which overthrew president Mohamed Bazoum.