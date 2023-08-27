Nile dam negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan resume

The talks follow an agreement reached last month between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan have resumed negotiations over Ethiopia's contentious Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), marking a significant step toward resolving a long-standing regional dispute.

The talks follow an agreement reached last month between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, signaling a commitment to address tensions surrounding the dam's construction.

The discussions aim to establish a comprehensive deal within four months, a crucial development after years of disagreement. The leaders' commitment was solidified during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit focusing on the conflict in Sudan.

The $4.2-billion GERD, initiated by Ethiopia in 2011, has stirred regional strife due to concerns that it might affect downstream countries' water shares. Egypt, heavily reliant on the Nile for 97 percent of its water requirements, has particularly viewed the dam's construction as a potential existential threat.

Brendan Smialowski (Pool/AFP/File) Traffic on a street along the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt

Ethiopia's move to begin the fourth reservoir filling in June drew objections from both Egypt and Sudan, as the two are situated downstream. The present negotiations strive to incorporate the interests and apprehensions of all three nations involved.

Egypt's irrigation minister, Hani Sewilam, emphasized the necessity of ending unilateral actions and called for a balanced agreement. Despite their conflicting concerns, the dam remains a pivotal component of Ethiopia's developmental ambitions, having begun hydroelectric energy generation in February 2022.