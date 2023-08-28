French envoy stays in Niger despite junta ultimatum - Macron

He was ordered to leave the country within 48 hours last Friday after refusing to meet with the coup leaders

France's ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte is still staying in the coup-hit country despite an ultimatum from the new army leaders to leave his post, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Monday.

The envoy listened to the president’s foreign policy address at the conference of ambassadors in Paris from Niger’s capital of Niamey. He was ordered to leave the country within 48 hours last Friday after refusing to meet with the coup leaders who toppled Niger President Mohamed Bazoum late July.

Niger’s foreign ministry said that French government actions were “contrary to the interests of Niger. Earlier on Monday it was reported that local authorities have cut off water and electricity to the French embassy in Niamey, despite at least 20 diplomats, including Itte, still located there. Soldiers and police officers also allegedly threatened to remove the diplomats by force if they didn’t agree to leave.

"France and its diplomats have faced particularly difficult situations in some countries in recent months, from Sudan, where France has been exemplary, to Niger at this very moment and I applaud your colleague and your colleagues who are listening from their posts," Macron said.

France condemned the coup and refused to recognize the junta. Macron insisted that Paris would not change its position and offered support to Bazoum, stressing he had been democratically elected and was being "courageous" by refusing to resign.

"Our policy is clear: we do not recognize the putschists," Macron said.