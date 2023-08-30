Army officers in Gabon attempt to overturn reelection of president Ali Bongo

'We have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime' says a group of Gabonese soldiers on behalf of a 'committee'

A military coup attempt was announced on Wednesday, shortly after Gabon’s president was reelected to a third term, according to AFP there was gunfire in the capital Libreville.

Gabonese army officers appeared on local television, saying the military was stepping in to cancel the election results and dissolving "all the institutions of the republic.” This follows a contentious vote that the opposition said led to the victory of its candidate, and not the incumbent.

After observing "irresponsible, unpredictable governance resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion that risks leading the country into chaos... we have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime", one of the soldiers said on TV channel Gabon 24, speaking on behalf of the "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions.”

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba was re-elected for a third term with 64.27 percent of votes cast, after 14 years in power, the national electoral authority announced Wednesday, shortly before the coup attempt.

The main rival, Albert Ondo Ossa, won 30.77 percent of the vote, and 12 other candidates received the rest, with a total turnout of 56.65 percent, chairman of the Gabonese Elections Centre, Michel Stephane Bonda, said on state television.

This is a developing story...