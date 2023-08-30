Gabon military seizes power, places president under house arrest

It is the eighth coup in West and Central Africa since 2020

The military in Gabon on Wednesday dissolved all the institutions of the republic and closed all borders until further notice after the country’s president Ali Bongo Ondimba was overthrown by the military earlier in the day.

Only minutes after Gabon's election committee announced that Bongo won the country's election with 64 percent of the vote, gunfire was heard in the center of the capital. A dozen uniformed soldiers appeared on state television later that day.

"Our beautiful country Gabon has always been a haven of peace. Today this country is going through a grave institutional, political, economic and social crisis," a spokesperson for mutinous military officers said.

"Gabonese people, it's actually our wish that God and the ghosts of our ancestors bless Gabon. Honor and fidelity to the fatherland."

Bongo's family has held power for 55 years. He is currently under house arrest and his son has been arrested for treason.

"I'm Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon. And I'm to send a message to all the friends that we have all over the world to tell them to make noise, to make noise. For the people here have arrested me and my family, my son is somewhere. My wife is in another place and I'm at the residence right now. I am in the residence, nothing happening, nothing is happening. I don't know what's going on. So I'm calling you to make a noise, to make noise, to make noise, really," the president said.

It is the eighth coup in West and Central Africa since 2020. The region's former colonizer, France, already has its hands full with the military takeover in Niger. But Paris still expressed its concern.

"France is closely monitoring developments on the ground and reaffirms its wish that the result of the election, when known, can be respected. We are watching this very closely," said Olivier Veran, French government spokesperson.

There have been doubts about the legitimacy of the elections ever since the ousted president first came to power in 2009, when his father Omar died. Bongo's last two wins were also disputed by opponents.

So now, the streets of Gabon are filled in celebration. But only time will tell if this military takeover will be the change the people of Gabon have been looking for.