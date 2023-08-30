Coup leaders appoint Gabon general as transitional president

An officer declared that General Oligui Nguema Brice had been unanimously chosen to lead the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions

In the aftermath of the military's takeover following elections, the leaders of the coup in Gabon have officially appointed General Brice Oligui Nguema as the transitional president.

The announcement was conveyed through a televised statement, where an officer declared that General Oligui Nguema Brice had been unanimously chosen to lead the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions.

The committee will oversee the transition of power.

The televised statement was made in the presence of numerous senior officers and was broadcasted on Gabon 24. The appointment of General Brice Oligui Nguema comes as the military takes control in response to the situation that unfolded after the elections.

Gabon's elected President Ali Bongo was "placed in retirement," the head of his presidential guard told Le Monde newspaper earlier on Wednesday.

"He has been placed in retirement. He has all his rights. He's an ordinary Gabonese person, like everyone," newly installed President and then Genral Brice Oligui Nguema said.

Gabon 24 / AFP This video from Gabon on August 24, 2023 shows Gabonese soldiers carrying General Brice Olegoy Nguema (center), head of the presidential guard of ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

The leader of the Presidential Guard was seen in video footage broadcast on state TV earlier Wednesday being held aloft by hundreds of soldiers who were chanting "Oligui president." The military in Gabon dissolved all the institutions of the republic and closed all borders until further notice after Bongo was put under house arrest.

Only minutes after Gabon's election committee announced that Bongo won the country's election with 64 percent of the vote, gunfire was heard in the center of the capital. A dozen uniformed soldiers appeared on state television later that day.

Steeve JORDAN / AFP Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba gestures at the Nzang Ayong stadium in Libreville.

"Our beautiful country Gabon has always been a haven of peace. Today this country is going through a grave institutional, political, economic and social crisis," a spokesperson for mutinous military officers said.

Bongo's family has held power for 55 years. His son was also arrested for treason.