At least 52 killed in multi-storey building fire in South Africa’s Johannesburg

At least 52 people died, dozens injured in a fire that engulfed a five-storey building in South Africa’s biggest city of Johannesburg early Thursday.

"We're on 52 bodies, which we have recovered and also 43 people who sustained minor injuries," Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi told a local broadcaster.

According to Emergency Management Services, the blaze broke out in the predawn hours. It was not immediately clear what caused it.

Mulaudzi said the death toll is likely to rise as a search and recovery operation is still underway. The building had been evacuated.

Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building in downtown Johannesburg. Television footage showed fire trucks and ambulances outside the red and white building with burned-out windows, which had been cordoned off by police.

This is a developing story.