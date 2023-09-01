Deadly crackdown on anti-UN protest in DR Congo's east

An internal army document, verified by security officials, confirmed that 48 people were killed in the incident, along with the slain policeman

A crackdown on an anti-UN protest in eastern DR Congo has resulted in a higher death toll than initially reported, with at least 48 people killed, according to sources and official documents reviewed by AFP.

On Wednesday, Congolese soldiers thwarted a religious sect's demonstration against United Nations peacekeepers in Goma. Initial reports suggested 10 casualties after troops entered a radio station and a place of worship. Additionally, a policeman was lynched during the violence.

However, an internal army document, verified by security officials, confirmed that 48 people were killed in the incident, along with the slain policeman, while 75 others sustained injuries.

Soldiers also seized bladed weapons and arrested 168 individuals, including the leader of the sect known as the "Natural Judaic and Messianic Faith towards the Nations."

LUCHA, a Congolese pro-democracy activist group, estimated that the death toll was "close to 50."

The government, in a statement, reported "43 dead, with 56 injured and 158 people apprehended, including the sect leader," expressing support for the military auditor's investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa M23 rebels in the town of Kibumba, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show Congolese soldiers disposing of lifeless bodies, some covered in blood, into a military vehicle.

Human Rights Watch condemned the actions of the DRC forces, stating that they "shot and killed dozens of protesters, and wounded scores more." The organization called for the suspension, investigation, and fair public trials of senior military officials who ordered the use of unlawful lethal force.