Gabonese coup leader vows 'free' elections, amnesty after swearing in

Dressed in a red ceremonial costume of the elite Republican Guard, General Brice Oligui Nguemaalso swore to "preserve the achievements of democracy' in Gabon

Gabon instated coup leader General Brice Oligui Nguema as interim president on Monday, toppling a 55-year dynasty that ruled the country after elections were branded as fraudulent.

"I swear before God and the Gabonese people to faithfully preserve the republican regime," said Oligui, according to AFP.

AFP Gabon's new strongman General Brice Oligui Nguema (R) salutes as he is inaugurated as Gabon's interim President, in Libreville.

Dressed in a red ceremonial costume of the elite Republican Guard, Oligui also swore to "preserve the achievements of democracy,” during a ceremony held before judges of Gabon’s Constitutional Court.

Oligui, head of the Republican Guard, led its officers in a coup on Wednesday against Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba, after his third term was declared in elections that were mired in contention over fraud allegations and dirty tactics, such as cutting off the internet.

Bongo is the scion of a family that had ruled Gabon since 1967. As such, Oligui pledged to hold "free... (and) transparent elections" after a transition period which he did not specify, and to grant amnesty to "prisoners of conscience,” according to AFP.

Many people in Gabon seemed happy about the Bongo dynasty being deposed, with celebrations in the streets of the capital Libreville, though there are former opposition members urging Oligui to hand over power. So far, the military leader has been supported by other generals and colonels.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698695058591981797 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

However, other countries have yet to acknowledge Oligui as Gabon's legitimate leader as pressure mounts to establish plans for restoring civilian rule. Several Western nations and organizations even condemned the coup, though acknowledging concerns over the credibility of the vote itself.

"Naturally, military coups are not the solution, but we must not forget that in Gabon there had been elections full of irregularities," the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.