Mali: 49 civilians and 15 soldiers killed in twin terrorist attacks

49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed on Thursday in two "terrorist" attacks targeting a passenger river transport boat and an army base in Bamba, in the Gao region of northern Mali, in an area that has been under heavy pressure from armed groups fighting the central state in recent weeks.

The government statement on the number of victims dud not specify how many people died on the ship and in the military base respectively.

AP Photo, File Malian jihadists in the streets of northern Mali

The attack was claimed on Thursday by the Groupe de soutien à l'islam et aux musulmans (GSIM), a jihadist alliance affiliated to al-Qaeda, the government said in its statement, according to which the assault on the ship also caused "injuries as well as material damage."

The army's response resulted in the "neutralization of around 50 terrorists," according to the same source. The government announced a three-day national mourning beginning Friday, in a separate statement.

The boat was hit by "at least three rockets fired against the engine", the Malian shipping company (Comanav) told AFP.

Several passengers jumped into the water as soon as the first shots were fired at the ship, a company official said.