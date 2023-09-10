At least 11 killed in Khartoum market place air strikes

Sudan has been in a civil conflict since April 15, pitting the regular army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces

At least 11 people were killed and many others wounded in air strikes on Sunday in a southern neighborhood of Khartoum, Sudan's capital.

The local resistance committee, previously known for organizing pro-democracy protests and now involved in humanitarian aid during the conflict, reported that military aircraft bombed the Qouro market area around 7:15 am local time.

According to the committee, reports indicated 11 fatalities, and numerous wounded individuals were transported to Bashair hospital. The hospital issued an "urgent appeal" for medical professionals in the vicinity to assist with the growing number of injured patients.

Sudan has been in a civil conflict since April 15, pitting the regular army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Nearly 7,500 lives have been lost in almost five months of conflict, as estimated by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (C) waves to supporters in Omdurman district, west of Khartoum, Sudan.

However, the actual death toll is likely much higher due to restricted access to many areas and a lack of official casualty reports.

The fighting, primarily concentrated in Khartoum and the western Darfur region, has displaced nearly five million people, according to the United Nations. Despite various international attempts, ceasefire mediation in the conflict has yet to yield positive results.