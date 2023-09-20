Sudan army chief heads to UN General Assembly amid ongoing conflict

The diplomatic push comes after he relocated to Port Sudan late last month, having been under siege at the army headquarters in Khartoum since hostilities began

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Sudanese army chief embroiled in a prolonged conflict with paramilitaries, is en route to New York to address the UN General Assembly, his office announced on Wednesday.

Burhan, who has been the de facto leader of Sudan since a coup in 2021, will be leading the Sudanese delegation at the annual UN session, according to a statement issued by the Sovereignty Council, which he currently presides over.

In recent weeks, the army chief has embarked on a series of diplomatic visits abroad.

The diplomatic push comes after he relocated to Port Sudan late last month, having been under siege at the army headquarters in Khartoum since hostilities erupted with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, on April 15.

ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan salutes during a ceremony in Khartoum, Sudan

Experts suggest that Burhan's diplomatic endeavors aim to bolster his legitimacy in anticipation of potential negotiations to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

During his visit to the UN, General Burhan is scheduled to address the General Assembly and partake in "high-level meetings" on the sidelines, according to the statement.

The protracted fighting in Sudan has resulted in a reported death toll of at least 7,500 individuals, according to figures from the NGO Acled. Additionally, the United Nations has reported that over five million people have been displaced from their homes as a result of the conflict.