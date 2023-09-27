Mali political groups upset over indefinite presidential vote delay

The ruling junta had recently declared the postponement of a presidential election planned for February in Mali, a nation grappling with jihadist turmoil

Malian political factions expressed their anger on Wednesday regarding the junta's decision to indefinitely postpone the presidential election aimed at reinstating civilian governance.

The ruling junta had recently declared the postponement of a presidential election planned for February in Mali, a nation in West Africa grappling with jihadist turmoil.

The junta stated that new election dates "will be communicated later," citing reasons such as the adoption of a new constitution this year, the review of electoral lists, and a dispute with French firm Idemia, which the junta claims is linked to the census process.

The M5-RFP opposition coalition criticized the "unilateral" decision to delay the two voting rounds, initially scheduled for February 4 and 18, 2024, insisting that the junta must "honor its commitments."

Since the announcement on Monday, other political parties have also expressed their opposition to the postponement, posing another challenge to the West African bloc ECOWAS.

(AP Photo/ Chinedu Asadu) The defense chiefs from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries excluding Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea and Niger, pose for a group photo during their extraordinary meeting in Abuja, Nigeria.

ECOWAS has not yet issued an official response to the latest announcement but has been consistently pressuring the junta since 2020 to reinstate civilian rule.

This 15-member organization, advocating a "zero tolerance" policy for coups d'état, has been confronted with a series of coups in Mali, neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, as well as Guinea.

Issouf Sanogo / AFP Malian jihadists in the streets of Gao, northern Mali

The junta's decision marks another setback in the timetable for returning power to elected civilian authorities.

The soldiers, responsible for consecutive coups in 2020 and 2021, had previously pledged legislative elections for February 2022.