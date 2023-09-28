U.S. imposes new wave of sanctions on Sudanese officials amid ongoing conflict

U.S. takes treasury action against Sudanese Ex-FM, firms aligned with paramilitary force amid ongoing hostilities

The United States announced on Thursday a new wave of sanctions tied to the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The sanctions have been placed on former Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Karti and two companies with ties to the country's paramilitary force, the Rapid Support Force (RSF).

The U.S. Department of the Treasury will freeze all assets within the U.S. and entities connected to the sanctioned individuals and entities.

Sudan has been embroiled in a protracted conflict since mid-April, marked by intensified confrontations between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

The Treasury's sanctions target the Russia-based military company Aviatrade LLC and Sudan-based information firm GSK Advance Company Ltd, both of which have played a role in supporting the RSF during the ongoing conflict.

According to the U.S. Treasury, these sanctioned entities have cooperated closely to facilitate the RSF's operations, including the procurement of essential components, supplies, and training for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Additionally, they have supplied monitoring equipment crucial for the paramilitary force's activities in the midst of the protracted hostilities.

