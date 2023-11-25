At the peak of his athletic career in 2013, he shot dead his partner, model Reeva Steenkamp

Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole on Friday, more than a decade after shooting his partner through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world. The decision came ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women observed on November 25.

Pistorius will be released from prison on January 5 and will be constantly monitored by parole officials for five years until his sentence expires, the Department of Corrections said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728229880066687356 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Pistorius will not be allowed to leave the area of Pretoria. While out on parole, he is expected to live at his uncle’s luxurious mansion in a wealthy Pretoria suburb.

"Parole does not mean the end of the sentence. It is still part of the sentence. It only means the inmate will complete the sentence outside a correctional facility," said Nxumalo. Pistorius is also said to attend a program to deal with anger issues and another program on violence against women.

MARCO LONGARI (POOL/AFP/Archives) South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius arrives at court in Pretoria on July 6, 2016.

He will not, however, wear a monitoring bracelet as that is not part of South African parole procedure, Nxumalo said. Pistorius’ sentence will expire on December 5, 2029.

Pistorius, who turned 37 this week, has been in jail since late 2014 for the Valentine’s Day 2013 killing of model Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius was at the height of his fame and one of the world’s most admired athletes when he killed Steenkamp.

He shot her multiple times in the bathroom of his Pretoria villa in the predawn hours with his licensed 9mm pistol.

Steenkamp’s father, Barry Steenkamp, died in September. Her mother, June Steenkamp, did not oppose Pistorius’ parole, but said in a statement before the hearing that she didn’t believe Pistorius had been fully rehabilitated and was still lying about the killing.

IAN KINGTON (AFP/Archives) Oscar Pistorius poses after winning the 400m gold medal at the London Paralympic Games on September 8, 2012.

Read more stories like this >>

• Head of Canadian campus sexual assault center signs letter denying Oct. 7 rape cases >>

• 'Ten Commandments' show brings violence against women into Israel's focus >>

• Iran decries 'political' Nobel peace prize to jailed regime critic >>