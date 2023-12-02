Somalia president hails lifting of arms embargo as country vows to wipe out Al-Shabaab

Over 30-year embargo may shift the fragile security architecture of Eastern Africa

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud welcomed on Saturday the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote to lift an arms embargo imposed on the Horn of Africa nation more than 30 years ago. The 15-member council unanimously voted Friday night in favor of the British-drafted resolution to lift the weapons ban.

France was the only member to abstain when voting on another resolution to reimpose an arms embargo on Al Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab militants, saying the resolution lacked references to the territorial disputes between Djibouti and Eritrea.

In a statement sent to the Associated Press, Information Minister Daud Aweis said the embargo lift will help modernize the country’s armed forces. "Somalia has been grappling with significant security challenges, including the presence of extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab."

"The Somali government needs access to modern arms and equipment to effectively combat these threats and maintain security within its borders," the statement read.

Shortly after Hamas's attack on October 7, Al-Shabaab released a statement celebrating terrorists' massacres in Israel.

The Somali president, in a televised statement soon after the adoption of the resolution, said the embargo lift "means that we are now free to purchase any weapons needed," adding that "friendly nations and allies" can now “provide us with the necessary weapons without any limitations or restrictions."

The council put the embargo on Somalia in 1992 to cut the flow of weapons to feuding warlords, who had ousted dictator Mohamed Siad Barre and plunged the Horn of Africa country into civil war.

Somalia has been plagued by years of conflict and has for decades heavily depended on the support of Africa Union (AU) forces, as well as the United States and Turkey, to maintain security and counter the threat posed by Islamist terrorist groups operating within the country.

ABDISHUKRI HAYBE / AFP Women at a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Mogadishu on October 20, 2023.

Before the start of the war against Hamas, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had reportedly eyed normalization with Somalia. However, in October, Somalis held a pro-Palestinian rally in Somalia's capital Mogadishu where participants waved Palestinian flags and held posters with slogans such as 'Stop the war crime.'

