At least 40 killed in Liberian fuel tanker blast - official

Authorities are said to struggle to evaluate the number of casualties due to the damage done to the bodies

At least 40 people died following the explosion of a gas tanker in north-central Liberia, the West African country's chief medical officer, Francis Kateh, said on Wednesday.

The fuel truck crashed late on Tuesday in Totota, Lower Bong County, and soon after exploded, killing and wounding many who had flocked to the scene.

Dr. Francis Kateh cited by AFP said that the authorities are going "from home to home to check those that are missing" as it is difficult to evaluate the number of victims due to the damage from fire done to the bodies.

"There were lots of people that got burned," said Prince Mulbah, deputy inspector general for the Liberia National Police. Dozens of people are still in hospital with serious burns, and the death toll could rise, Kateh told reporters.

A witness of the incident Aaron Massaquoi told AFP that "people climbed all on top of the truck taking the gas, while some of them had irons hitting the tanker for it to burst for them to get gas."

Poor road safety and weak infrastructure have made Sub-Saharan Africa the world's deadliest region for crashes, with the fatality rate three times higher than the European average, according to United Nations (UN).

