Residents report blast at open-air Somalian market, killing at least 10

A devastating blast struck the bustling Bakara Market in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Tuesday.

Reportedly claiming the lives of at least 10 people, accounts from local residents were published by Reuters.

The explosion, which occurred at the heart of the popular open-air market, inflicted widespread destruction and left scores injured. Hassan Ali, a trader at Bakara Market, recounted the harrowing scene, stating, "I have counted 10 dead people and 15 others injured. My shop is completely destroyed. The blasts took place in four places in the center of the market."

(AP Photo/Mohamed Sheikh Nor)

The precise cause and nature of the blast remain under investigation. Somalia's capitol Mogadishu has witnessed its share of violence and instability in recent years.

Bakara Market, known for its bustling activity and vibrant atmosphere, serves as a vital hub for commerce and daily life for many residents of Mogadishu.