South African delegation undertakes visit to Israel, war-affected communities

A delegation of influential figures from South Africa's Jewish community embarked on a tour of Israel, expressing support for communities affected by conflict.

The visit, which includes representatives from prominent organizations such as the SA Jewish National Fund and the South African Zionist Federation, aims to strengthen ties between the South African Jewish community and Israel.

During the week-long visit, the delegation will visit towns near Gaza that have borne the brunt of Hamas atrocities, paying tribute to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional courage amidst adversity. Among them is Yussef Ziadna, a Bedouin bus driver credited with saving 30 people during the Nova Music Festival. The delegation will gather for lunch in Kfar Aza before visiting Nir Am, Kibbutz Be'eri, and Re'im, where they will pay homage to the resilience of communities affected by conflict.

Aloni Mor/Flash90

In a show of solidarity with Israel's defenders, the delegation will visit airbases and meet with military personnel, expressing gratitude for their dedication and sacrifices. Additionally, they will meet with families affected by hostilities, sharing in their pain and offering support.

Extending their trip to northern Israel, the delegation will visit the Ramat David base and participate in a memorial ceremony at the SA Memorial, honoring South African Israelis who lost their lives in the recent conflict.

The South African Union of Jewish Students (SAUJS)

The delegation's visit comes amidst ongoing tensions and challenges, including South Africa's complaint against Israel filed in The Hague. Despite these obstacles, the visit underscores the resilience of the relationship between South Africa and Israel and the commitment to mutual understanding and cooperation