Report: Mob sets fire to synagogue courtyard in Tunisia

A synagogue in the southeastern city of Sfax, Tunisia, fell victim to an attack by a mob on Sunday, as assailants reportedly set fire to the building's courtyard.

According to reports, the targeted synagogue, situated in a city where none of Tunisia's small Jewish population resides, faced significant damage.

While the assailants set fire to the courtyard, the building's windows also suffered damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and firefighters swiftly contained the blaze before it could engulf the main structure.

The attack took place against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Tunisia, like other nations, has seen a surge in antisemitic incidents during this period, contributing to an environment of fear and insecurity among Jewish communities.

Authorities in Tunisia are expected to launch an investigation into the incident and take appropriate action against the perpetrators.

The Jewish community in Tunisia has experienced a significant decline over the years, with its population dwindling from over 100,000 in 1948 to less than 1,000 today. Despite its small size, the community continues to face challenges and occasional acts of hostility.