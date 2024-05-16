At least 11 worshippers killed, dozens wounded in an arson attack on a mosque

In Nigeria's Kano state, a mosque was attacked, resulting in the deaths of 11 worshipers and injuring many others, as reported by authorities.

According to authorities, a man allegedly sprayed the mosque with petrol, locked its doors, and set it ablaze, trapping approximately 40 worshippers inside.

The motive behind the act, as revealed by the police, stems from a family dispute over the division of inheritance. A 38-year-old suspect has been apprehended in connection with the attack.

Neighbors rushed to aid those trapped inside after hearing the explosion.

In response to the attack, rescue teams, including bomb experts from Kano, were swiftly dispatched. Police later confirmed that a bomb was not utilized in the assault.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1791067732105932962 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Kano Fire Service expressed concern over the delayed notification of the fire, stating that they were only alerted after locals had managed to extinguish the flames. Saminu Yusuf, spokesperson for the Fire Service, emphasized the importance of timely reporting to mitigate such incidents effectively.

Umar Sanda, a local police chief, addressed the media, clarifying that the incident was not linked to terrorism but rather a tragic outcome of a familial conflict.

Victims succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano. Among the casualties were children, with additional victims still under medical care at the hospital.