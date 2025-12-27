Celebrations break out in Somaliland capital after Israeli recognition

Downtown Hargeisa late on Friday was illuminated with the Israeli flag as residents of Somaliland’s capital celebrated Jerusalem’s decision to recognize their sovereignty.

Israel on Friday became the first state to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, a move expected to have far-reaching repercussions for regional dynamics, including as a challenge to Somalia’s longstanding opposition to the secession.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel would seek immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology, and the economy. In a statement, he congratulated Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, praised his leadership and commitment to peace, and invited him to visit Israel.

Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, and Abdullahi signed on a joint declaration of mutual recognition.

The Somali leader said the African country would join the Donald Trump-brokered Abraham Accords, calling it a step toward regional and global peace. He pledged to build partnerships, boost prosperity and guarantee stability across Africa and the Middle East.

A host of African and Middle Eastern countries condemned the move.

Somalia’s government branded it an “unlawful step” and a “deliberate attack” on its sovereignty, said an official statement from the prime minister’s office.