Get to know Somaliland: A small country, with a strategic location

The modern story of Somaliland begins in 1991, amid the collapse of Somalia during a brutal civil war. As Somalia descended into chaos, several northern regions declared independence, forming the self-governing Republic of Somaliland. Since then, it has operated as a de facto state.

By conventional definitions, Somaliland meets all the criteria of statehood. It has a population of more than six million people and covers roughly 130,000 square kilometers. The country operates under a presidential system, with orderly and peaceful transfers of power. Most recently, the opposition leader won the presidency with a decisive two-thirds majority.

Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden gives it significant geopolitical importance. Its main port city, Berbera, sits on a vital maritime route and has attracted interest from global powers, including both the United States and Russia, which see it as a potential strategic foothold.

Despite its lack of international recognition, Somaliland is accessible to visitors. Round-trip flights start at around $900, with connections available via the United Arab Emirates or Ethiopia. Travel time typically ranges from seven to ten hours.

Somaliland’s Quest for Recognition

In a special interview with i24NEWS' Hebrew channel last May, Dr. Mohamed Abdirahman, Director General of Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, outlined the government’s primary diplomatic goal.

“Our aspiration is to gain recognition from the international community, and this has been the main focus of our foreign policy,” he said.

“We possess all the attributes of a sovereign state,” Abdirahman added. “We have our own currency, passport, national anthem, and armed forces. Daily life continues here just as it does in any other country.”

He emphasized Somaliland’s political stability in a volatile region. “We hold regular elections and maintain internal peace. We take pride in our democratic system, the rule of law, and the resilience our people have shown over the years.”

Beyond politics, Abdirahman highlighted the country’s economic and tourism potential. “Somaliland offers significant, untapped opportunities across sectors such as energy, agriculture, mining, and fishing. Most importantly, we control 800 kilometers of coastline.”

Historical Roots of Independence

Journalist Saeed Ibrahim offered further historical context in a separate interview with Zvi Yehezkeli last May. According to Ibrahim, Somaliland’s claim to independence predates Somalia itself.

“Somaliland was already an independent country in 1960, when it gained independence from Britain,” he explained. “At that time, it was recognized by 35 countries, including the United States.”

Only days later, Somaliland voluntarily united with Italian Somaliland to form the Somali Republic—a decision that would later prove catastrophic.

In a special interview with Yehezkeli, the editor of the Somaliland Chronicle described the consequences of that union. “The merger eventually led to a genocide,” he said, referring to the rule of dictator Siad Barre. “Hundreds of thousands of people were killed across all major cities in Somaliland.”

The resulting uprising, he said, was not only a rebellion against Barre’s regime but a struggle to reclaim sovereignty. “The people of Somaliland fought to overthrow the dictator, regained their independence, and ultimately chose not to remain part of Somalia.”