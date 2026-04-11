General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, confirmed Saturday that he is traveling to Tel Aviv.

Recently, the general vowed to deploy 100,000 Ugandan soldiers to defend the Jewish state against Iran and its regional proxies. Kainerugaba framed the mission as a repayment of historical strategic support provided by Israel to Uganda in previous decades, stating simply that because Israel stood with Uganda, his forces will now stand with them.

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Kainerugaba has remained steadfast in his religious and military convictions, asserting that Ugandan troops are prepared to enter the conflict with Iran if Israel faces the threat of defeat. As he lands in Tel Aviv to meet his "Israeli brothers," the focus shifts to whether this individual military pledge will translate into official state-level coordination between the two nations.