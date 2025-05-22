Israel’s quiet friendship with Africa deepens amid backlash over war

As international scrutiny mounts over Israel’s war in Gaza, a less-discussed but strategically vital relationship continues to strengthen — Israel’s growing ties with African nations.

While some of Israel’s traditional allies in the West have criticized its military operations, none of the 46 African countries with diplomatic relations have severed ties. In fact, some are doubling down on cooperation.

Just last week, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar traveled to Addis Ababa to meet with his Ethiopian counterpart, Dr. Gedion Timothewos. The two pledged to deepen economic and security cooperation, emphasizing the fight against terrorism as a shared priority.

“Terrorism is a threat both to Israel and Ethiopia, as well as the global community,” Dr. Timothewos said. “To strengthen cooperation in this sector is very important — to counter terrorism in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.”

The visit also marked the launch of a joint business forum — a first for the two countries — cementing economic ties that go beyond symbolism. Notably, Ethiopia’s national airline has maintained direct flights to Tel Aviv throughout the war, a signal of resilience and partnership.

At the same time, Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharan Haskel visited Gabon and held high-level meetings with senior government officials, including the Prime Minister, further expanding diplomatic engagement across the continent.

These visits are part of a wider pattern. Last year, Malawi opened its embassy in Israel, a move that drew praise and viral attention on social media across Africa. Zambia is also preparing to open an embassy, adding to the momentum.

The roots of Israel's African ties run deep — stretching back to the 1950s and 60s when then-Foreign Minister Golda Meir launched a visionary effort to create bonds with newly independent African nations. After decades of ups and downs, that vision is once again bearing fruit.

Despite voting patterns at the UN that often don’t favor Israel, African governments have largely remained neutral in their public stances on the Gaza conflict. More importantly, no country in sub-Saharan Africa has taken the diplomatic step of cutting ties — not even South Africa, which has been the most vocally critical.

South Africa has accused Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice, a move Israel vehemently rejects as baseless and antisemitic. Still, diplomatic ties remain intact, showing that African nations may separate political statements from broader strategic partnerships.

Asher Lubotzky, a teaching fellow at the University of Houston, sees a pragmatic calculation behind Africa’s stance.

“Aside from South Africa, most African countries are interested in staying out of conflicts that are not directly relevant to them,” he said. “They’re focused on economic development and their own national interests — and cooperation with Israel is part of that.”

One of the clearest areas of alignment is security. Africa remains one of the most terror-stricken regions in the world. According to the African Union’s Counter-Terrorism Centre, over 3,400 terror attacks killed nearly 14,000 people across the continent in 2023.

“We tend to forget it,” Lubotzky added, “but most terrorist attacks in the world in the last few years have happened in Africa — especially in the Sahel. These societies understand terrorism. That creates sympathy with Israel — a common language to work from.”

This point was echoed by Israeli Foreign Minister Sa’ar in Addis Ababa, where he referenced the threat of al-Shabab in the Horn of Africa and its ties to the Iran-backed Houthis — the same group that has launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel since October 7.

“Al-Shabab collaborates with the Houthis, who just yesterday hit near our airports with a missile,” Sa’ar said. “They are a threat to Africa, Israel, and the international community.”

As global headlines focus on tensions in Europe and North America, Israel is quietly cultivating a strategic lifeline in Africa — one built on mutual interests, shared security threats, and centuries-old cultural connections. With embassies opening, trade forums launching, and no diplomatic ruptures since the war began, Africa may prove to be one of Israel’s most enduring sources of international support.